NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through March 24, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Game Winner (24) C 1-0-1-0 389 1 2. Improbable (7) C 1-0-1-0 316 3 3. Code of Honor (8) C 2-1-0-0 309 4 4. Omaha Beach (2) C 3-2-1-0 308 5 5. Long Range Toddy C 3-1-1-1 182 7 6. Tacitus C 1-1-0-0 137 8 7. Bourbon War C 2-1-1-0 111 9 8. War of Will C 3-2-0-0 93 2 9. Cutting Humor C 3-1-1-0 80 — 10. by My Standards C 3-2-0-1 71 —

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Haikal 67, Hidden Scroll 66, Anothertwistafate (1) 45, Mucho Gusto 37, Bellafina 20, Mind Control 20, Spinoff 20, Instagrand 12, A Thread of Blue (1) 10, Roadster 9, Galilean 8, Tax 8, Country House 7, Harvey Wallbanger 7, Vekoma 7, Outshine 5, Call Paul 4, Newspaperofrecord 4, Win Win Win 4, Chasing Yesterday 3, Chocolate Kisses 3, Signalman 3.

