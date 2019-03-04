NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through March 3, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Game Winner (36) C 0-0-0-0 441 1 2. War of Will (7) C 2-2-0-0 388 2 3. Improbable (4) C 0-0-0-0 371 3 4. Code of Honor C 2-1-0-0 308 — 5. Mucho Gusto C 1-1-0-0 253 4 6. Instagrand C 2-2-0-0 172 5 7. Bourbon War C 2-1-1-0 135 — 8. Gunmetal Gray C 2-1-1-0 81 8 9. Tax G 1-1-0-0 74 9 10. Country House C 2-1-1-0 56 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Hidden Scroll 56, Harvey Wallbanger 36, Bellafina 30, Mind Control 30, Roadster 23, Vekoma 22, Win Win Win 20, Well Defined 16, Newspaperofrecord 12, Galilean 11, Dream Maker 10, Anothertwistafate 8, Call Paul 7, A Thread of Blue 6, Serengeti Empress 5, Signalman 5, Jaywalk 2, Knicks Go 2, Dessman 1, Long Range Toddy 1, Mucho 1, Not That Brady 1, Super Steed 1.

