NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through March 17, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Game Winner (16) C 0-0-0-0 342 1 2. War of Will (14) C 2-2-0-0 336 2 3. Improbable (5) C 0-0-0-0 277 3 4. Code of Honor (3) C 2-1-0-0 259 4 5. Omaha Beach C 3-2-1-0 253 — 6. Mucho Gusto (1) C 1-1-0-0 159 5 6. Long Range Toddy C 3-1-1-1 159 — 8. Tacitus C 1-1-0-0 121 6 9. Bourbon War C 2-1-1-0 75 7 10. Haikal C 2-2-0-0 49 8

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Hidden Scroll 46, Country House 44, Mind Control 21, Bellafina (1) 18, Tax 14, Harvey Wallbanger 11, A Thread of Blue 9, Galilean 9, Instagrand 9, Anothertwistafate 8, Win Win Win 8, Always Mining 7, Gunmetal Gray 5, Serengeti Empress 5, Outshine 4, Roadster 4, Newspaperofrecord 3, Signalman 3, Call Paul 2, Chocolate Kisses 2, Maximum Security 2, Vekoma 1.

