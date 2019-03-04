NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through March 3. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. City of Light (35) 5-H 1-1-0-0 368 1 2. Monomoy Girl (9) 4-F 0-0-0-0 360 2 3. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 341 3 4. Bricks and Mortar (2) 5-H 1-1-0-0 276 4 5. Mckinzie 4-C 1-0-1-0 207 6 6. Seeking the Soul 6-H 1-0-1-0 166 7 7. Sistercharlie 5-M 0-0-0-0 134 9 8. Battle of Midway (1) 5-H 1-1-0-0 131 5 9. Accelerate 6-H 1-0-0-1 121 8 10. Marley’s Freedom 5-M 1-1-0-0 77 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: World of Trouble 49, Game Winner 45, Vasilika 36, Midnight Bisou 30, Bravazo 29, Catholic Boy 28, Improbable 17, Stormy Liberal 14, Unique Bella 14, Zulu Alpha 14, Newspaperofrecord 11, Bellafina 10, Prince Lucky 8, Recruiting Ready 8, Silver Dust 7, Uncontested 7, War of Will 7, Precieuse 6, Audible 5, Thunder Snow 5, Whitmore 5, A Thread of Blue 4, Aztec Sense 4, Coal Front 4, Code of Honor 4, Elate 4, Gunnevera 4, Kellybegs Captain 4, Mitole 4, Catalina Cruiser 3, Rushing Fall 3, Synchrony 3, Imperial Hint 2, Inspector Lynley 2, Amy’s Challenge 1, Delta Prince 1, Discreet Lover 1, Yoshida 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.