Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

March 25, 2019 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through March 24. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Monomoy Girl (13) 4-F 0-0-0-0 326 1
2. Roy H (1) 7-G 1-1-0-0 314 2
3. Bricks and Mortar (2) 5-H 2-2-0-0 292 4
4. City of Light (26) 5-H 1-1-0-0 271 3
5. McKinzie (1) 4-C 1-0-1-0 218 5
6. Midnight Bisou 4-F 2-2-0-0 185 6
7. Seeking the Soul 6-H 1-0-1-0 148 7
8. Sistercharlie 5-M 0-0-0-0 115 8
9. Accelerate 6-H 1-0-0-1 95 10
10. Marley’s Freedom 5-M 1-1-0-0 68 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: World of Trouble 39, Battle of Midway 38, Whitmore 28, Catholic Boy 27, Core Beliefs 19, Vasilika 17, Bravazo 15, Stormy Liberal 14, Zulu Alpha 11, Do Share 9, Elate 9, Game Winner 9, Newspaperofrecord 8, Silver Dust 8, Thunder Snow 8, Vino Rosso 8, Improbable 7, Bellafina 6, Prince Lucky 6, Unique Bella 6, Omaha Beach 5, Recruiting Ready 5, Code of Honor 4, Gunnevera 4, Mitole 4, Precieuse 4, Kellybegs Captain 3, Audible 2, Chasing Yesterday 2, Coal Front 1, Delta Prince 1, Diversify 1, Imperial Hint 1, Markitoff 1, Rushing Fall 1, Uncontested 1, Yoshida 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.