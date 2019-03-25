NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through March 24. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Monomoy Girl (13) 4-F 0-0-0-0 326 1 2. Roy H (1) 7-G 1-1-0-0 314 2 3. Bricks and Mortar (2) 5-H 2-2-0-0 292 4 4. City of Light (26) 5-H 1-1-0-0 271 3 5. McKinzie (1) 4-C 1-0-1-0 218 5 6. Midnight Bisou 4-F 2-2-0-0 185 6 7. Seeking the Soul 6-H 1-0-1-0 148 7 8. Sistercharlie 5-M 0-0-0-0 115 8 9. Accelerate 6-H 1-0-0-1 95 10 10. Marley’s Freedom 5-M 1-1-0-0 68 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: World of Trouble 39, Battle of Midway 38, Whitmore 28, Catholic Boy 27, Core Beliefs 19, Vasilika 17, Bravazo 15, Stormy Liberal 14, Zulu Alpha 11, Do Share 9, Elate 9, Game Winner 9, Newspaperofrecord 8, Silver Dust 8, Thunder Snow 8, Vino Rosso 8, Improbable 7, Bellafina 6, Prince Lucky 6, Unique Bella 6, Omaha Beach 5, Recruiting Ready 5, Code of Honor 4, Gunnevera 4, Mitole 4, Precieuse 4, Kellybegs Captain 3, Audible 2, Chasing Yesterday 2, Coal Front 1, Delta Prince 1, Diversify 1, Imperial Hint 1, Markitoff 1, Rushing Fall 1, Uncontested 1, Yoshida 1.

