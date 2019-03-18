Nuggets-Celtics, Box

DENVER (114)

Barton 9-17 0-0 20, Millsap 4-7 3-3 12, Jokic 9-14 0-0 21, Murray 5-11 0-0 11, Harris 5-13 2-2 16, Craig 5-7 2-3 13, Plumlee 1-3 1-2 3, Mo.Morris 5-9 0-0 11, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 46-94 8-10 114.

BOSTON (105)

Tatum 3-12 1-2 8, Ma.Morris 4-7 3-3 13, Horford 8-15 0-0 20, Irving 10-23 8-8 30, Smart 5-11 0-0 10, Brown 2-6 1-2 6, Theis 2-5 1-2 6, Baynes 2-5 1-2 5, Rozier 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 15-19 105.

Denver 24 31 25 34—114 Boston 22 30 28 25—105

3-Point Goals_Denver 14-39 (Harris 4-7, Jokic 3-7, Barton 2-7, Craig 1-2, Mo.Morris 1-2, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-3, Beasley 1-7, Thomas 0-1), Boston 12-39 (Horford 4-8, Ma.Morris 2-3, Irving 2-8, Theis 1-2, Brown 1-4, Tatum 1-5, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 51 (Jokic 13), Boston 37 (Tatum 7). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 7), Boston 24 (Tatum, Horford 6). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Boston 16. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

