Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Celtics, Box

March 18, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (114)

Barton 9-17 0-0 20, Millsap 4-7 3-3 12, Jokic 9-14 0-0 21, Murray 5-11 0-0 11, Harris 5-13 2-2 16, Craig 5-7 2-3 13, Plumlee 1-3 1-2 3, Mo.Morris 5-9 0-0 11, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 46-94 8-10 114.

BOSTON (105)

Tatum 3-12 1-2 8, Ma.Morris 4-7 3-3 13, Horford 8-15 0-0 20, Irving 10-23 8-8 30, Smart 5-11 0-0 10, Brown 2-6 1-2 6, Theis 2-5 1-2 6, Baynes 2-5 1-2 5, Rozier 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 15-19 105.

Denver 24 31 25 34—114
Boston 22 30 28 25—105

3-Point Goals_Denver 14-39 (Harris 4-7, Jokic 3-7, Barton 2-7, Craig 1-2, Mo.Morris 1-2, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-3, Beasley 1-7, Thomas 0-1), Boston 12-39 (Horford 4-8, Ma.Morris 2-3, Irving 2-8, Theis 1-2, Brown 1-4, Tatum 1-5, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 51 (Jokic 13), Boston 37 (Tatum 7). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 7), Boston 24 (Tatum, Horford 6). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Boston 16. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.