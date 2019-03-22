Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Knicks, Box

March 22, 2019 9:53 pm
 
DENVER (111)

Barton 4-13 2-2 12, Millsap 3-12 2-2 8, Jokic 8-20 4-6 21, Murray 7-16 3-3 18, Harris 5-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 2-4 0-0 6, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-6 3-4 11, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 5-7 0-0 13, Beasley 2-10 2-2 8. Totals 40-96 16-19 111.

NEW YORK (93)

Hezonja 2-6 3-4 7, Knox 6-16 4-5 19, Jordan 3-5 1-3 7, Mudiay 9-21 1-1 21, Dotson 2-9 1-1 6, L.Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Ellenson 1-3 1-1 3, Robinson 7-10 2-2 16, Allen 1-7 1-2 3, Ntilikina 1-6 2-2 5, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-90 16-21 93.

Denver 37 19 26 29—111
New York 18 24 20 31— 93

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-38 (Harris 4-5, Morris 3-5, Craig 2-3, Barton 2-6, Beasley 2-8, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-6, Millsap 0-2), New York 9-32 (Knox 3-8, Mudiay 2-5, L.Thomas 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Ntilikina 1-4, Dotson 1-7, Ellenson 0-1, Allen 0-1, Hezonja 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 62 (Jokic 17), New York 45 (Jordan 11). Assists_Denver 24 (Murray, Jokic 5), New York 20 (Ntilikina 5). Total Fouls_Denver 15, New York 15. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Millsap. A_19,290 (19,812).

