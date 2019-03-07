Nuggets-Lakers, Box

DENVER (115)

Barton 8-16 2-3 23, Millsap 7-15 2-2 16, Jokic 3-5 6-8 12, Murray 8-20 0-0 19, Harris 8-11 1-1 19, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 0-3 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 1-1 9, Welsh 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 2-5 0-2 4, Beasley 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 45-98 12-17 115.

L.A. LAKERS (99)

James 13-22 3-8 31, Hart 2-6 2-3 7, McGee 8-10 0-1 16, Rondo 2-7 0-0 4, Bullock 1-4 0-2 2, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-4 2-4 8, Wagner 4-11 1-1 11, Caruso 6-11 2-2 15, Bonga 0-0 2-2 2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2 0-0 0, Stephenson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-84 12-23 99.

Denver 43 23 19 30—115 L.A. Lakers 25 24 28 22— 99

3-Point Goals_Denver 13-42 (Barton 5-11, Murray 3-9, Harris 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Morris 1-2, Jokic 0-1, Craig 0-2, Millsap 0-3, Thomas 0-3), L.A. Lakers 7-31 (Wagner 2-6, James 2-7, Hart 1-2, Caruso 1-4, Stephenson 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Muscala 0-2, Bullock 0-2, Rondo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 55 (Jokic 17), L.A. Lakers 41 (Rondo, James 7). Assists_Denver 33 (Jokic 8), L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 11). Total Fouls_Denver 17, L.A. Lakers 22. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Denver coach Michael Malone, Millsap. A_18,997 (18,997).

