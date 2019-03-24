Nuggets-Pacers, Box

DENVER (88)

Barton 6-13 0-0 15, Millsap 2-8 1-2 6, Jokic 8-16 2-2 19, Murray 2-12 0-0 4, Harris 5-6 0-0 11, Vanderbilt 2-3 0-0 4, Craig 1-4 2-2 5, Hernangomez 0-5 2-2 2, Plumlee 0-2 4-4 4, Lyles 0-5 2-2 2, Morris 6-13 0-0 12, Beasley 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 33-93 15-16 88.

INDIANA (124)

Bogdanovic 13-16 4-4 35, Young 3-6 2-2 8, Turner 7-15 3-3 17, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 3-7 0-0 8, McDermott 4-8 0-0 8, Sabonis 7-13 1-2 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 2-3 1-2 5, O’Quinn 2-2 0-0 4, Holiday 4-8 2-2 11, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 51-91 14-17 124.

Denver 23 23 21 21— 88 Indiana 27 35 30 32—124

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-29 (Barton 3-5, Harris 1-1, Millsap 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Craig 1-3, Lyles 0-1, Murray 0-3, Beasley 0-3, Morris 0-3, Hernangomez 0-5), Indiana 8-18 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Matthews 2-4, Holiday 1-3, Evans 0-1, Turner 0-1, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Jokic 11), Indiana 49 (Sabonis 13). Assists_Denver 21 (Jokic 8), Indiana 34 (Matthews, Holiday, Young 5). Total Fouls_Denver 17, Indiana 17. A_17,923 (20,000).

