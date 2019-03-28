Nuggets-Rockets, Box

DENVER (85)

Barton 1-6 0-0 2, Millsap 4-7 0-0 8, Jokic 7-14 2-2 16, Murray 7-14 6-7 20, Harris 4-11 0-0 11, Craig 0-2 2-2 2, Vanderbilt 0-2 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-5 0-0 2, Plumlee 1-4 2-2 4, Morris 5-9 5-5 16, Beasley 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 31-84 19-20 85.

HOUSTON (112)

Gordon 7-11 0-0 18, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Capela 8-13 1-2 17, Paul 3-10 3-3 9, Harden 10-22 13-14 38, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, Nene 1-4 0-0 2, Chiozza 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 3-5 0-0 7, House Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Rivers 6-10 0-1 15. Totals 40-87 17-20 112.

Denver 25 19 21 20— 85 Houston 22 40 25 25—112

3-Point Goals_Denver 4-24 (Harris 3-5, Morris 1-3, Craig 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Murray 0-2, Barton 0-2, Lyles 0-3, Beasley 0-7), Houston 15-40 (Harden 5-11, Gordon 4-6, Rivers 3-7, Shumpert 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Clark 1-4, Paul 0-3, House Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 38 (Plumlee, Jokic 8), Houston 46 (Capela 15). Assists_Denver 22 (Jokic 6), Houston 22 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Denver 17, Houston 19. A_18,055 (18,500).

