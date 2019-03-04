Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Spurs, Box

March 4, 2019 10:52 pm
 
DENVER (103)

Barton 5-10 0-0 12, Millsap 2-8 0-0 5, Jokic 10-14 0-0 22, J.Murray 8-19 3-3 25, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Craig 2-4 0-0 5, Plumlee 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-11 0-0 7, Morris 2-8 0-0 4, Beasley 6-11 1-1 15. Totals 41-95 4-4 103.

SAN ANTONIO (104)

DeRozan 11-19 2-3 24, Aldridge 9-17 3-4 22, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, White 4-13 2-2 11, Forbes 3-5 0-0 7, Gay 4-10 5-8 14, Eubanks 0-0 2-2 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-6 0-0 8, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 41-85 14-19 104.

Denver 17 31 21 34—103
San Antonio 36 22 27 19—104

3-Point Goals_Denver 17-40 (J.Murray 6-10, Jokic 2-2, Harris 2-4, Barton 2-6, Beasley 2-6, Millsap 1-3, Craig 1-3, Thomas 1-5, Morris 0-1), San Antonio 8-25 (Belinelli 2-5, Mills 2-5, Aldridge 1-2, Forbes 1-2, Gay 1-4, White 1-6, Bertans 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 43 (Millsap 11), San Antonio 43 (Gay, Aldridge 9). Assists_Denver 27 (J.Murray 8), San Antonio 27 (White 9). Total Fouls_Denver 17, San Antonio 13. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

