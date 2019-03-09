Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Warriors, Box

March 9, 2019 1:10 am
 
DENVER (105)

Barton 2-11 0-0 5, Millsap 3-8 2-2 9, Jokic 5-10 5-8 16, Murray 4-10 1-1 11, Harris 0-2 6-8 6, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 4-9 2-2 11, Plumlee 3-8 2-4 8, Thomas 2-6 1-1 5, Morris 5-8 6-7 17, Beasley 5-14 2-2 17. Totals 33-87 27-35 105.

GOLDEN STATE (122)

Durant 10-15 4-4 26, Green 1-4 2-4 4, Cousins 5-11 2-2 13, Curry 6-16 1-2 17, Thompson 13-22 4-5 39, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Jerebko 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 4-4 1-4 9, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 45-84 14-21 122.

Denver 20 30 25 30—105
Golden State 30 37 23 32—122

3-Point Goals_Denver 12-33 (Beasley 5-13, Murray 2-3, Jokic 1-1, Morris 1-3, Millsap 1-4, Barton 1-4, Craig 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1), Golden State 18-35 (Thompson 9-11, Curry 4-10, Durant 2-2, McKinnie 1-1, Iguodala 1-3, Cousins 1-4, Lee 0-1, Cook 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Plumlee 12), Golden State 44 (Green 10). Assists_Denver 21 (Morris 6), Golden State 32 (Cousins, Durant 6). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Golden State 28. A_19,596 (19,596).

