Nuhu blocks Idaho comeback in Portland State’s 67-65 win

March 1, 2019 12:47 am
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Sal Nuhu was a force in the final 22 seconds, blocking a shot, scooping up a defensive rebound and making two free throws as Portland State rallied past Idaho 67-65 on Thursday night.

Nuhu, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound junior forward, scored 11 points with eight rebounds and three blocks for Portland State (14-14, 9-8 Big Sky Conference), which stretched its win streak to five games and climbed into a three-way tie for fifth place.

Holland Woods led the Vikings with 17 points and five assists, and Derek Brown scored 12.

Jared Rodriguez scored 13 to lead the Vandals (4-14, 1-16), but was 3-of-13 shooting. Trevon Allen scored 10 with six boards and five assists.

Idaho, seeking to break a 15-game losing streak, took an 8-6 lead on a Rodriguez bucket about five minutes in, built that to a 36-29 halftime score and didn’t surrender the lead until there was 8:46 left to play. The teams swapped the lead three times with three ties the rest of the way. Woods hit two free throws to break a 62-62 tie and Idaho never caught up. The Vandals missed four of their last five shots.

