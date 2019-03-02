Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC FC-Orlando City, Sums

March 2, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York City 2 0—2
Orlando 0 2—2

First half_1, New York City, Ofori, 1 (Lewis), 13th minute; 2, New York City, Ring, 1 (Mitrita), 45th.

Second half_3, Orlando, Mueller, 1, 59th; 4, Orlando, Akindele, 1 (Dwyer), 75th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Sweat, 19th; Chanot, 56th. Orlando, Mendez, 9th; De John, 17th; Dwyer, 73rd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Kevin Klinger; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

A_25,527.

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands (Keaton Parks, 88th), Ben Sweat (Tony Rocha, 78th), Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Jonathan Lewis (Jesus Medina, 72nd).

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Shane O’Neill, Kyle Smith (Dom Dwyer, 69th); Danilo Acosta, Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez (Nani, 70th); Tesho Akindele (Josue Colman, 77th), Chris Mueller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.