NYC FC-Orlando City, Sums

|New York City
|2
|0—2
|Orlando
|0
|2—2
First half_1, New York City, Ofori, 1 (Lewis), 13th minute; 2, New York City, Ring, 1 (Mitrita), 45th.
Second half_3, Orlando, Mueller, 1, 59th; 4, Orlando, Akindele, 1 (Dwyer), 75th.
Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_New York City, Sweat, 19th; Chanot, 56th. Orlando, Mendez, 9th; De John, 17th; Dwyer, 73rd.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Kevin Klinger; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.
A_25,527.
___
New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands (Keaton Parks, 88th), Ben Sweat (Tony Rocha, 78th), Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Jonathan Lewis (Jesus Medina, 72nd).
Orlando_Brian Rowe; Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Shane O’Neill, Kyle Smith (Dom Dwyer, 69th); Danilo Acosta, Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez (Nani, 70th); Tesho Akindele (Josue Colman, 77th), Chris Mueller.
