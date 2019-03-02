NYC FC-Orlando City, Sums

New York City 2 0—2 Orlando 0 2—2

First half_1, New York City, Ofori, 1 (Lewis), 13th minute; 2, New York City, Ring, 1 (Mitrita), 45th.

Second half_3, Orlando, Mueller, 1, 59th; 4, Orlando, Akindele, 1 (Dwyer), 75th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Sweat, 19th; Chanot, 56th. Orlando, Mendez, 9th; De John, 17th; Dwyer, 73rd.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Kevin Klinger; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

A_25,527.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands (Keaton Parks, 88th), Ben Sweat (Tony Rocha, 78th), Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Jonathan Lewis (Jesus Medina, 72nd).

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Shane O’Neill, Kyle Smith (Dom Dwyer, 69th); Danilo Acosta, Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez (Nani, 70th); Tesho Akindele (Josue Colman, 77th), Chris Mueller.

