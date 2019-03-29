NYC FC-Toronto FC, Sums

New York City 0 0—0 Toronto 1 3—4

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 2 (Pozuelo), 29th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Pozuelo, 1 (penalty kick), 58th; 3, Toronto, Pozuelo, 2 (Osorio), 78th; 4, Toronto, Chapman, 1 (Auro), 83rd.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Toronto, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Castellanos, 66th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Chris Wattam; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

A_25,447.

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado (Ayo Akinola, 82nd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Jay Chapman, 79th); Jozy Altidore (Terrence Boyd, 89th).

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita, Ebenezer Ofori (Valentin Castellanos, 59th), Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jonathan Lewis, 72nd).

