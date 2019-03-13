Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nzeakor scores 25 to carry Lamar over Houston Baptist 81-79

March 13, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KATY, Texas (AP) — Josh Nzeakor had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Lamar narrowly defeated Houston Baptist 81-79 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Jordan Hunter had 18 points for Lamar (20-12). Edwin Jeudy added 10 points and eight rebounds. Nick Garth had 10 points and six assists for Lamar.

Nzeakor converted a 3-point play with 3.3 seconds left, breaking a tie at 77.

Jalon Gates had 19 points for the Huskies (12-18). Edward Hardt added 16 points. Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 10 points.

Advertisement

Ian DuBose, the Huskies’ leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.