Oakland faces NKU in Horizon quarters

No. 3 seed Oakland (16-16, 12-7) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (24-8, 14-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon semifinals is up for grabs as Oakland and Northern Kentucky prepare to meet. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Norse shot 47.5 percent from the field while limiting Oakland to just 39.7 percent en route to the 79-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Tate has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 16-7 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Grizzlies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has 52 assists on 92 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three games while Oakland has assists on 67 of 76 field goals (88.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.7 points per game. The Norse have averaged 83.3 points per game over their last three games.

