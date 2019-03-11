Listen Live Sports

Occeus leads Northeastern past Coll. Of Charleston 70-67

March 11, 2019 11:51 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Shawn Occeus had 17 points off the bench to carry Northeastern to a 70-67 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Vasa Pusica had 13 points and seven assists and scored the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 37 seconds left for Northeastern (22-10). Jordan Roland added 10 points.

Jarrell Brantley had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (24-9). Brevin Galloway added 12 points. Grant Riller had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

