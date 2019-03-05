ODU looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (17-11, 9-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-6, 13-3)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Miss at Constant Convocation Center. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Old Dominion was a 75-60 win on Jan. 23, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: The senior duo of Cortez Edwards and Tyree Griffin has led the Golden Eagles. Edwards is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Griffin is putting up 13.5 points, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Monarchs have been led by seniors B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver. Stith has averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while Caver has put up 17 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Griffin has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. Griffin has 19 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 17-5 when scoring at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: Southern Miss is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles are 10-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STINGY DEFENSE: Old Dominion has held opposing teams to 61.2 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

