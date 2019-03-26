Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Officer says he was fooled by Nassar’s ‘lies’ in 2004

March 26, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who investigated a complaint against Larry Nassar back in 2004 says he didn’t send the case to a prosecutor because the now-disgraced sports doctor fooled him.

Officials in Meridian Township, Michigan, publicly apologized to the victim, Brianne Randall-Gay, a year ago, after Nassar was sentenced to decades to prison for molesting girls and young women. They also took an extraordinary step, hiring an investigator to learn more about how police handled her complaint.

That report, released Tuesday, didn’t reveal many new details, but it includes an interview with Andrew McCready, who investigated Randall-Gay’s allegation that Nassar had molested her. Nassar told police he was performing a legitimate medical procedure.

McCready says, “I believed his lies.” Randall-Gay, who lives in the Seattle area, says she forgives McCready.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.