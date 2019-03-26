Officer says he was fooled by Nassar’s ‘lies’ in 2004

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who investigated a complaint against Larry Nassar back in 2004 says he didn’t send the case to a prosecutor because the now-disgraced sports doctor fooled him.

Officials in Meridian Township, Michigan, publicly apologized to the victim, Brianne Randall-Gay, a year ago, after Nassar was sentenced to decades to prison for molesting girls and young women. They also took an extraordinary step, hiring an investigator to learn more about how police handled her complaint.

That report, released Tuesday, didn’t reveal many new details, but it includes an interview with Andrew McCready, who investigated Randall-Gay’s allegation that Nassar had molested her. Nassar told police he was performing a legitimate medical procedure.

McCready says, “I believed his lies.” Randall-Gay, who lives in the Seattle area, says she forgives McCready.

