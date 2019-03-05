Listen Live Sports

Oguine scores 22 to lift Montana over N. Arizona 66-64

March 5, 2019 12:23 am
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Oguine had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Montana edged past Northern Arizona 66-64 on Monday night.

Sayeed Pridgett had 14 points and seven rebounds for Montana (22-7, 15-3 Big Sky Conference).

Ahmaad Rorie, the Grizzlies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Carlos Hines had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (9-20, 7-12). Luke Avdalovic added 13 points. Cameron Shelton had 13 points.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks this season. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 86-73 on Dec. 29. Montana takes on Portland State on the road on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

