Oguine scores 22 to lift Montana over N. Arizona 66-64

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Oguine had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Montana edged past Northern Arizona 66-64 on Monday night.

Sayeed Pridgett had 14 points and seven rebounds for Montana (22-7, 15-3 Big Sky Conference).

Ahmaad Rorie, the Grizzlies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Carlos Hines had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (9-20, 7-12). Luke Avdalovic added 13 points. Cameron Shelton had 13 points.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks this season. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 86-73 on Dec. 29. Montana takes on Portland State on the road on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.