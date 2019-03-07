Miami (15-15, 7-10) vs. Ohio (13-16, 5-12)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks revenge on Miami after dropping the first matchup in Oxford. The teams last played on Feb. 9, when the RedHawks outshot Ohio from the field 46.2 percent to 35.6 percent and hit 13 more free throws on their way to a 20-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Ohio’s Jason Carter has averaged 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Teyvion Kirk has put up 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the RedHawks, Nike Sibande has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Advertisement

SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 33 percent of the 212 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Ohio is 6-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 7-16 when opponents shoot better than that. Miami is 12-0 when allowing 41.2 percent or less and 3-15 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 6-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 7-16 when opponents shoot better than that. The RedHawks are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or worse, and 3-15 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BALL SECURITY: Ohio’s offense has turned the ball over 14.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.