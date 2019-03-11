Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State assistants will make over $7.4 million

March 11, 2019 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s 10 assistant coaches will be paid a total of more than $7.4 million this year.

The coaching contracts were released by Ohio State on Monday in response to a public records request.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, formerly a Michigan assistant, will make $1.1 million. Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley each will make $950,000, and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will earn $900,000.

The staff is rounded out by running backs coach Tony Alford ($800,000), offensive line coach Greg Studrawa ($600,000), linebackers coach Al Washington, ($500,000), special team/secondary coach Matt Barnes ($350,000) and receivers coach Brian Hartline $345,000.

Advertisement

Day was named in January as successor to the retiring Urban Meyer.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.