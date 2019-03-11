Ohio State assistants will make over $7.4 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s 10 assistant coaches will be paid a total of more than $7.4 million this year.

The coaching contracts were released by Ohio State on Monday in response to a public records request.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, formerly a Michigan assistant, will make $1.1 million. Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley each will make $950,000, and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will earn $900,000.

The staff is rounded out by running backs coach Tony Alford ($800,000), offensive line coach Greg Studrawa ($600,000), linebackers coach Al Washington, ($500,000), special team/secondary coach Matt Barnes ($350,000) and receivers coach Brian Hartline $345,000.

Day was named in January as successor to the retiring Urban Meyer.

