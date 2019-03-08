Ohio State faces tough test vs No. 21 Wisconsin

No. 21 Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) vs. Ohio State (18-12, 8-11)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Ohio State. Ohio State has won one of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Wisconsin won easily 65-45 at home against Iowa on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson has averaged 11.4 points while Andre Wesson has put up 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Badgers, Ethan Happ has averaged 17.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 12.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Happ has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. Happ has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Ohio State is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 18-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Ohio State has an assist on 36 of 61 field goals (59 percent) across its past three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin defense has allowed only 61 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Ohio State offense has produced just 69.4 points through 30 games (ranked 242nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

