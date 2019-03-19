Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Blues Sums

March 19, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Edmonton 0 2 0—2
St. Louis 1 3 3—7

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 8 (Perron, Del Zotto), 11:41. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 15:37; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (high sticking), 17:25.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 13 (Sundqvist, Schwartz), 0:27. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 9 (Bozak, Dunn), 5:42. 4, St. Louis, Perron 19 (Bouwmeester, Sundqvist), 7:14. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 24 (Larsson, Sekera), 18:28. 6, Edmonton, Kassian 13 (Klefbom), 19:23. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (cross checking), 3:37; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 13:08; Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 13:08; Gagner, EDM, (tripping), 15:28.

Third Period_7, St. Louis, Perron 20 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 6:00 (pp). 8, St. Louis, Maroon 8 (Bozak, Thomas), 13:22. 9, St. Louis, Schwartz 10 (Bozak, Sanford), 18:48 (pp). Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (hooking), 5:43; Lucic, EDM, served by Gagner, Major (cross checking), 14:47; Lucic, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:47.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 5-8-4_17. St. Louis 13-15-16_44.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; St. Louis 2 of 6.

Goalies_Edmonton, Stolarz 4-4-3 (24 shots-20 saves), Koskinen 22-18-4 (20-17). St. Louis, Binnington 18-4-1 (17-15).

A_17,873 (19,150). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jonny Murray.

