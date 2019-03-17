Oilers-Coyotes Sum

|Edmonton
First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Chiasson, Russell), 3:38 (sh). 2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 16 (Ekman-Larsson, Chychrun), 18:24 (pp).
Second Period_3, Edmonton, Benning 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 4:52. 4, Arizona, Galchenyuk 17 (Garland, Cousins), 5:04.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Edmonton, McDavid 36 (Klefbom), 0:58.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 4-12-7-2_25. Arizona 11-12-7_30.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 5.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 22-16-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 24-16-6 (25-22).
A_15,016 (17,125). T_2:32.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Libor Suchanek.
