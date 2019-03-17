Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Coyotes Sums

March 17, 2019 1:16 am
 
Edmonton 1 1 0 1—3
Arizona 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Russell, Chiasson), 3:38 (sh). 2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 16 (Chychrun, Ekman-Larsson), 18:24 (pp). Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (high sticking), 2:44; Dvorak, ARI, (hooking), 6:34; Kassian, EDM, (charging), 17:52.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Benning 5 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 4:52. 4, Arizona, Galchenyuk 17 (Garland, Cousins), 5:04. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (interference), 7:40; Goligoski, ARI, (interference), 9:02; Cave, EDM, (high sticking), 16:40.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (tripping), 10:54; Lucic, EDM, (tripping), 13:17.

Overtime_5, Edmonton, McDavid 36 (Klefbom), 0:58. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 4-12-7-2_25. Arizona 11-12-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 22-16-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 24-16-6 (25-22).

A_15,016 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Libor Suchanek.

