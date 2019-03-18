Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Golden Knights Sums

March 18, 2019 12:49 am
 
Edmonton 1 1 1—3
Vegas 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 31 (Karlsson), 5:40. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 23 (McDavid, Klefbom), 13:14 (pp). 3, Vegas, Eakin 18 (Carpenter, Nosek), 19:05. Penalties_Miller, VGK, (hooking), 11:36; Cave, EDM, (holding), 13:25; Draisaitl, EDM, (interference), 16:37.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 43 (McDavid), 0:22. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 21 (Smith, Karlsson), 2:12. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Marchessault 22 (Smith), 0:40. 7, Edmonton, Russell 3 (Khaira, Gagner), 5:52. 8, Vegas, McNabb 4 (Theodore, Reaves), 9:45. 9, Vegas, Tuch 19, 16:32. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (slashing), 11:38.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-6-6_19. Vegas 14-11-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 1; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 22-17-4 (34 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Subban 5-7-0 (19-16).

A_18,317 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

