Oilers-Sabres Sum

Edmonton 1 3 0—4 Buffalo 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 41 (Nurse, McDavid), 1:28 (sh). 2, Buffalo, Eichel 24 (Ristolainen, Skinner), 2:42 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 10 (Wilson, Pominville), 13:29. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 25, 17:24.

Second Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 11 (McDavid, Russell), 16:29. 6, Edmonton, Nurse 8 (Draisaitl, Gagner), 18:46. 7, Edmonton, Brodziak 5 (Lucic, A.Larsson), 19:55.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-13-7_27. Buffalo 14-12-12_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 19-15-4 (38 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-18-4 (7-7), Ullmark 14-10-4 (20-16).

A_17,775 (19,070). T_2:31.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.