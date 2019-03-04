Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Sabres Sum

March 4, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 1 3 0—4
Buffalo 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 41 (Nurse, McDavid), 1:28 (sh). 2, Buffalo, Eichel 24 (Ristolainen, Skinner), 2:42 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 10 (Wilson, Pominville), 13:29. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 25, 17:24.

Second Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 11 (McDavid, Russell), 16:29. 6, Edmonton, Nurse 8 (Draisaitl, Gagner), 18:46. 7, Edmonton, Brodziak 5 (Lucic, A.Larsson), 19:55.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-13-7_27. Buffalo 14-12-12_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 19-15-4 (38 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-18-4 (7-7), Ullmark 14-10-4 (20-16).

A_17,775 (19,070). T_2:31.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.