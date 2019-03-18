Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma baseball player hurt in Arkansas hit-and-run

March 18, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTICELLO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a college baseball player from Oklahoma was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say 20-year-old Joseph Cerda Jr. of San Antonio was hit by a dark-colored car Saturday night in Monticello, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. Cerda is a member of Southeastern Oklahoma State’s baseball team, which had played a game Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello.

Police say Cerda and his teammates were walking across a highway to go to a restaurant when he was struck by a car that didn’t stop. Cerda was taken to a hospital in Monticello and later airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

His condition Monday was not immediately available. No arrests have been announced.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.