Oklahoma City Thunder retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 jersey

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nick Collison’s No. 4 jersey has been retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder during a ceremony before their game against the Toronto Raptors.

It’s the first number the Thunder have retired since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. The Seattle SuperSonics drafted Collison out of Kansas in 2003 and he spent his entire 14-season career with the club.

Collison averaged only 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Seattle/Oklahoma City, but played a key role in developing the team’s Oklahoma City culture and became known as “Mr. Thunder.”

Mayor David Holt declared Wednesday to be “Nick Collison Day” in Oklahoma City.

