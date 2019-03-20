Listen Live Sports

Okolie scores 26 to carry Brown over UAB 83-78 in CBI

March 20, 2019 9:56 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Obi Okolie had a career-high 26 points as Brown edged past UAB 83-78 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.

Joshua Howard had 15 points for Brown (20-11). Zach Hunsaker added 12 points. Chris Sullivan had 11 points for the home team.

Lewis Sullivan had 19 points for the Blazers (20-15). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 17 points. Zack Bryant had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

