Olympiakos refuses to play Greek league game over refereeing

March 14, 2019 1:47 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos says it will not play in Sunday’s Greek basketball league match against Rick Pitino’s Panathinaikos due to a dispute over refereeing.

Thursday’s club announcement comes a month after Olympiakos walked out of a Greek Cup semifinal against Panathinaikos, alleging biased officiating, and forfeited the game.

Olympiakos said it will not show up for Sunday’s match because Greek referees have been appointed to officiate instead of foreign ones, as it had requested.

Under Greek league regulations, a team that refuses to play in a scheduled game is docked six points.

Olympiakos is second in the league standings with 35 points in 18 games, one point behind traditional rival Panathinaikos.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

