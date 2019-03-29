Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Olympic champion weightlifter Hsu apologizes for doping

March 29, 2019 5:07 am
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Hsu Shu-ching has apologized for testing positive for doping and says she is willing to accept her punishment.

The Taiwanese weightlifter was told of the result last year but the news was not made public until this week.

Hsu says the banned substance was contained in a dietary supplement she took ahead of the 2017 world championships.

Hsu, who has already retired from the sport, returned a silver medal she won at the championships and resigned a coaching position. It was unclear what punishment she could face.

Tseng Wen-hung, a liaison officer with Taiwan’s Olympic Committee, says Hsu “couldn’t participate in relevant work or contests.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

