Olympic gold medalist Florent Manaudou returns to swimming

March 19, 2019 5:51 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Florent Manaudou is making a comeback to swimming with the aim of competing at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

The Frenchman, who won the 50-meter freestyle title at the 2012 London Olympics, took a 2½-year break from swimming to focus on handball.

Manaudou told L’Equipe newspaper he is missing high-level competition and that he is “excited to swim again and compete with the best.”

The 28-year-old Manaudou, a silver medalist in the 50 free at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be trained by his former coach James Gibson.

During his break, Manaudou has also played a small role in a TV series and invested in a restaurant in Marseille named “The Swimming Pool.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

