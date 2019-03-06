Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic slalom champion Hansdotter to retire after season

March 6, 2019 11:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter says she will retire from Alpine skiing’s World Cup after next week’s season-ending meeting.

The 33-year-old Swede has been one of Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest rivals since the American star started dominating slalom in the 2012-13 season.

Hansdotter finished on the podium behind Shiffrin in three world championship races, then took the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic title when defending champion Shiffrin was fourth.

She won the season-long World Cup slalom title in 2016, when Shiffrin missed some races through injury.

Advertisement

Hansdotter has won just four World Cup races but has 35 podium finishes.

She says on Instagram that “it’s time for me to say goodbye to the world cup circuit and start a new chapter in life.”

Her last race is March 16 at Soldeu, Andorra.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.