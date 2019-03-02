Oman Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Almoug Golf
|Muscat, Oman
|Purse: $1.75 million
|Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-70—139
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|70-69—139
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|70-70—140
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|71-69—140
|Fabrizio Zanotti, France
|71-69—140
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|66-74—140
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|71-71—142
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|70-72—142
|Benjamin Herbert, France
|70-72—142
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|72-70—142
|Clement Sordet, France
|71-71—142
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|69-73—142
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|72-70—142
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-76—143
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|68-75—143
|Chris Paisley, England
|71-72—143
|Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand
|71-72—143
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-73—143
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-72—144
|John Catlin, United States
|76-72—148
|Missed the Cut
|David Lipsky, United States
|72-77—149
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|72-79—151
