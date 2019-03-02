Listen Live Sports

Oman Open Leading Scores

March 2, 2019 1:24 pm
 
Saturday
At Almoug Golf
Muscat, Oman
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72
Second Round
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70—139
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 70-69—139
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-70—140
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 71-69—140
Fabrizio Zanotti, France 71-69—140
Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-74—140
Hugo Leon, Chile 71-71—142
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 70-72—142
Benjamin Herbert, France 70-72—142
Victor Dubuisson, France 72-70—142
Clement Sordet, France 71-71—142
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 69-73—142
Espen Kofstad, Norway 72-70—142
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-76—143
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 68-75—143
Chris Paisley, England 71-72—143
Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand 71-72—143
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-73—143
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 72-72—144
John Catlin, United States 76-72—148
Missed the Cut
David Lipsky, United States 72-77—149
Sihwan Kim, United States 72-79—151

