Oman Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Almoug Golf Muscat, Oman Purse: $1.75 million Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72 Second Round Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70—139 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 70-69—139 Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-70—140 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 71-69—140 Fabrizio Zanotti, France 71-69—140 Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-74—140 Hugo Leon, Chile 71-71—142 Hideto Tanihara, Japan 70-72—142 Benjamin Herbert, France 70-72—142 Victor Dubuisson, France 72-70—142 Clement Sordet, France 71-71—142 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 69-73—142 Espen Kofstad, Norway 72-70—142 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-76—143 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 68-75—143 Chris Paisley, England 71-72—143 Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand 71-72—143 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-73—143 Also Sean Crocker, United States 72-72—144 John Catlin, United States 76-72—148 Missed the Cut David Lipsky, United States 72-77—149 Sihwan Kim, United States 72-79—151

