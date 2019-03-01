Listen Live Sports

Oni scores 30 to lead Yale over Cornell 88-65

March 1, 2019 9:39 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Miye Oni had 30 points as Yale routed Cornell 88-65 on Friday night.

Oni made 7 of 10 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Paul Atkinson had 14 points for Yale (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League). Jordan Bruner added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Alex Copeland had 13 points and seven assists for the home team.

Yale totaled 61 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Josh Warren had 15 points for the Big Red (13-14, 5-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Matt Morgan added 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Red on the season. Yale defeated Cornell 98-92 on Feb. 16. Yale faces Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell faces Brown on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

