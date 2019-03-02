Listen Live Sports

Onyenwere leads No. 25 UCLA women over Utah 76-60

March 2, 2019 12:05 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere matched a career-high with 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 25 UCLA defeated Utah 76-60 on Friday night.

Onyenwere was 11-of-20 shooting while posting her 11th double-double of the season. Kennedy Burke added 19 points, Japreece Dean had 11 points and a career-high 10 assists and Lajahna Drummer also scored 11 points for the Bruins (18-11, 11-6), who made their first AP Top 25 appearance of the season this week.

UCLA made only 1 of 11 3-point attempts in the first half but still led 30-27. The Bruins shot 54 percent overall in the second half in outscoring the Utes 46-33, including 17 points from Onyenwere and 15 from Burke. A 3-pointer by Dean gave the Bruins an 11-point lead after three quarters and Onyenwere had eight points in a 12-0 run to go up by 22 with 3:29 left in the game.

Megan Huff scored 21 points and Sarah Porter 11 for the Utes (20-8, 9-8), who have lost 14 straight to the Bruins.

