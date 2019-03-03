Oregon dominates Arizona 73-47

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Louis King scored 14 points and Oregon used two 12-0 runs in the second half to dominate Arizona 73-47 on Saturday night.

Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson added 12 points each and Francis Okoro had 10 for the Ducks (17-12, 8-8 Pac-12), who outscored the Wildcats 42-16 in the second half after being tied at the break.

Oregon held Arizona (17-13, 8-9) to 19.2 percent shooting in the second half, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Ducks shot 57.7 percent after halftime and matched the Wildcats with 36 rebounds, led by King and Okoro with seven each.

Dylan Smith led the Wildcats with 14 points, all in the first half, and Brandon Williams had 12 off the bench. The loss was Arizona’s sixth in its last eight meetings with Oregon and came within a point of its 85-58 drubbing in Eugene two years ago.

The 47 points also were the fewest for the Wildcats in coach Sean Miller’s 10 seasons in Tucson.

In a first half of scoring runs by both teams, Arizona survived a 12-1 gap in turnovers and only two points from posts Ira Lee and Chase Jeter to go to the locker room even at 31. The Wildcats scored the game’s first nine points but fell behind by 11 after 13 minutes at 25-14, only to ride a 17-3 burst to regain the lead.

Arizona missed its first sweep of the Oregon trip since 2009 and slid all the way to 10th in the Pac-12 standings with one game to play before the conference tournament. It also snapped the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak.

Oregon is now one game out of fourth place and a possible bye in the Pac-12 tournament with two road games to go. The Ducks are tied for sixth with Stanford, USC and Colorado.

Arizona: Hosts Arizona State next Saturday.

Oregon: At Washington State on Wednesday night.

