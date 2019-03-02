Oregon State seeks revenge on ASU

Arizona State (19-9, 10-6) vs. Oregon State (17-10, 9-6)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State goes for the season sweep over Oregon State after winning the previous matchup in Tempe. The teams last met on Jan. 17, when the Sun Devils shot 43.9 percent from the field while holding Oregon State’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to a three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Tres Tinkle has averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Beavers. Complementing Tinkle is Stephen Thompson Jr., who is producing 16.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils are led by Zylan Cheatham, who is averaging a double-double with 11.6 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Tinkle has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 67.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Oregon State is a perfect 10-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-10 when fewer than four Beavers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 25.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.