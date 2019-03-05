Oregon State (17-11, 9-7) vs. Washington (23-6, 14-2)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks revenge on Washington after dropping the first matchup in Corvallis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when the Huskies shot 58.3 percent from the field while holding Oregon State to just 44 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Washington’s Jaylen Nowell has averaged 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Noah Dickerson has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.1 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Stephen Thompson Jr. has put up 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ethan Thompson has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. E. Thompson has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Huskies are 18-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-6 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Beavers are 10-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-11 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Washington has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 71.9 points while giving up 58.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Washington defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate among Division I teams. Oregon State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 28 games (ranking the Beavers 260th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

