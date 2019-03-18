Orioles 14, Tigers 1

Baltimore Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Vllar 2b 2 0 1 3 Hrrison 2b 2 0 0 0 Pterson pr 3 1 2 1 W.Mddox 2b 2 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 3 1 1 1 Z.Vncej pr 2 0 2 2 Mntgmry rf 1 0 0 0 Mntcstl dh 5 1 1 1 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 4 0 2 0 Brdeaux 1b 1 0 0 0 McKenna cf 1 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Rickard cf 2 0 0 1 J.Hicks c 3 0 0 0 A.Susac c 2 2 1 1 Mahtook cf 2 0 1 0 Smt Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 L.Burch cf 1 0 0 0 Ystzmsk lf 2 1 1 0 Ca.Rupp dh 3 0 0 0 Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer ss 2 1 1 0 Paredes ss 1 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 C.Gbson lf 3 0 0 0 Brckmyr pr 2 1 1 1 Jackson rf 4 2 0 0 A.Feliz ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 45 14 18 13 Totals 30 1 3 1

Baltimore 000 060 332—14 Detroit 100 000 000—1

E_Cabrera 2 (2), Burdeaux (1), Sedio (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Baltimore 13, Detroit 2. 2B_Susac (1). 3B_Villar (1), Mancini (1). HR_Smith Jr. (1), Castellanos (1). SF_Rickard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 0 5 Karns 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Zimmermann L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 5 5 2 3 Thielbar 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2 Jimenez 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 Blackwood 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hardy BS, 0-2 1 4 3 0 0 0 Alcantara 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by_Zimmermann (Escobar).

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:06. A_5,123

