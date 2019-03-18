Listen Live Sports

Orioles 14, Tigers 1

March 18, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Vllar 2b 2 0 1 3 Hrrison 2b 2 0 0 0
Pterson pr 3 1 2 1 W.Mddox 2b 2 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 3 1 1 1
Z.Vncej pr 2 0 2 2 Mntgmry rf 1 0 0 0
Mntcstl dh 5 1 1 1 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0
C.Sisco c 4 0 2 0 Brdeaux 1b 1 0 0 0
McKenna cf 1 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Rickard cf 2 0 0 1 J.Hicks c 3 0 0 0
A.Susac c 2 2 1 1 Mahtook cf 2 0 1 0
Smt Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 L.Burch cf 1 0 0 0
Ystzmsk lf 2 1 1 0 Ca.Rupp dh 3 0 0 0
Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0
Rnhimer ss 2 1 1 0 Paredes ss 1 0 0 0
Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 C.Gbson lf 3 0 0 0
Brckmyr pr 2 1 1 1
Jackson rf 4 2 0 0
A.Feliz ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 14 18 13 Totals 30 1 3 1
Baltimore 000 060 332—14
Detroit 100 000 000—1

E_Cabrera 2 (2), Burdeaux (1), Sedio (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Baltimore 13, Detroit 2. 2B_Susac (1). 3B_Villar (1), Mancini (1). HR_Smith Jr. (1), Castellanos (1). SF_Rickard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 0 5
Karns 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 5 5 2 3
Thielbar 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2
Jimenez 2-3 2 3 2 1 1
Blackwood 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hardy BS, 0-2 1 4 3 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by_Zimmermann (Escobar).

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:06. A_5,123

