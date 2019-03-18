Orioles 14, Tigers 1

|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Vllar 2b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hrrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson pr
|3
|1
|2
|1
|W.Mddox 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Z.Vncej pr
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mntgmry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sisco c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brdeaux 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Susac c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Mahtook cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|L.Burch cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Rupp dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Gbson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brckmyr pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Jackson rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|A.Feliz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|45
|14
|18
|13
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|060
|332—14
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
E_Cabrera 2 (2), Burdeaux (1), Sedio (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Baltimore 13, Detroit 2. 2B_Susac (1). 3B_Villar (1), Mancini (1). HR_Smith Jr. (1), Castellanos (1). SF_Rickard (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner W, 1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Karns
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L, 1-1
|4 1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Thielbar
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jimenez
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Blackwood
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hardy
|BS, 0-2
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_by_Zimmermann (Escobar).
PB_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:06. A_5,123
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.