Orioles 17, Rays 15

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Au.Hays cf 4 2 2 4 Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 Yu.Diaz cf 2 0 0 0 J.Coats ph 2 0 0 1 Yng Jr. lf 4 1 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 2 2 1 Ystzmsk lf 1 1 1 0 Ke.Wong ph 2 1 1 1 J.Vllar ss 2 2 0 0 Br.Lowe lf 3 2 2 3 Rnhimer ss 2 0 1 0 N.Solak lf 2 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz dh 3 2 1 3 Ya.Diaz 1b 3 0 1 2 J.Reyes ph 2 1 1 1 Na.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 1 1 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 0 Stewart rf 1 0 1 0 Smlnski cf 3 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 2 1 1 Rbrtson 2b 1 1 0 1 Wlkrson 3b 1 0 0 1 Crnwrth 2b 2 2 2 2 Mntcstl 1b 4 2 3 4 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 Plmeiro 1b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 1 1 0 0 Jackson 2b 4 0 1 1 M.Znino c 2 1 1 0 S.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 3 0 1 2 A.Susac c 2 2 1 0 Brsseau 3b 1 2 1 1 Crvenka c 1 1 1 1 Mstrbni 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 43 17 15 16 Totals 38 15 13 14

Baltimore 080 420 021—17 Tampa Bay 330 030 510—15

E_Reinheimer 2 (2), Wilkerson (1), Cervenka 3 (4), Kittredge (1), Zunino (1), Brosseau (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Hays (1), Yastrzemski (1), Reyes (1), Pham (3), Kiermaier (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Hays (3), Ruiz (2), Mountcastle (1), Cervenka (2), Wong (1), Lowe (2), Cronenworth (1). SB_Young Jr. (2), Villar (2), Velazquez 2 (4). CS_Brosseau (1). SF_Coats (1), Pham (1), Robertson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 0 Ysla H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 1 Scott BS, 0-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Bencomo 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Carroll BS, 3-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tate S, 3-3 2-3 3 5 1 0 1 Erwin W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Schultz BS, 1-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Kittredge S, 3-3 1 2-3 3 6 1 1 1 Pinto S, 3-3 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 Roe 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Santos 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2 Krook 1 0 0 0 1 1 Moats S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 Franco BS, 0-5 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Bencomo (Solak), Schultz (Adames).

WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:46. A_3,383

