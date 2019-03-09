Orioles 17, Rays 15

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Au.Hays cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yu.Diaz cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|To.Pham dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ystzmsk lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Vllar ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Rnhimer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Solak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J.Reyes ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Smlnski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wlkrson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crnwrth 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Mntcstl 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plmeiro 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Znino c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Mller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cuffo c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|A.Susac c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Crvenka c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mstrbni 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|17
|15
|16
|Totals
|38
|15
|13
|14
|Baltimore
|080
|420
|021—17
|Tampa Bay
|330
|030
|510—15
E_Reinheimer 2 (2), Wilkerson (1), Cervenka 3 (4), Kittredge (1), Zunino (1), Brosseau (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Hays (1), Yastrzemski (1), Reyes (1), Pham (3), Kiermaier (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Hays (3), Ruiz (2), Mountcastle (1), Cervenka (2), Wong (1), Lowe (2), Cronenworth (1). SB_Young Jr. (2), Villar (2), Velazquez 2 (4). CS_Brosseau (1). SF_Wilkerson (3), Coats (1), Pham (1), Robertson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy
|1 2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Ysla H, 2
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott
|BS, 0-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bencomo
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll
|BS, 3-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate S, 3-3
|2-3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Erwin W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schultz
|BS, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Kittredge S, 3-3
|1 2-3
|3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Pinto S, 3-3
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Roe
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Santos
|1 1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moats S, 4-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Franco
|BS, 0-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Bencomo (Solak), Schultz (Adames).
WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:46. A_3,383
