The Associated Press
 
Orioles 17, Rays 15

March 9, 2019 4:56 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Au.Hays cf 4 2 2 4 Meadows rf 3 1 1 0
Yu.Diaz cf 2 0 0 0 J.Coats ph 2 0 0 1
Yng Jr. lf 4 1 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 2 2 1
Ystzmsk lf 1 1 1 0 Ke.Wong ph 2 1 1 1
J.Vllar ss 2 2 0 0 Br.Lowe lf 3 2 2 3
Rnhimer ss 2 0 1 0 N.Solak lf 2 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz dh 3 2 1 3 Ya.Diaz 1b 3 0 1 2
J.Reyes ph 2 1 1 1 Na.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Rickard rf 4 1 1 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 0
Stewart rf 1 0 1 0 Smlnski cf 3 1 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 2 1 1 Rbrtson 2b 1 1 0 1
Wlkrson 3b 0 0 0 1 Crnwrth 2b 2 2 2 2
Mntcstl 1b 4 2 3 4 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0
Plmeiro 1b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 1 1 0 0
Jackson 2b 4 0 1 1 M.Znino c 2 1 1 0
S.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 3 0 1 2
A.Susac c 2 2 1 0 Brsseau 3b 1 2 1 1
Crvenka c 1 1 1 1 Mstrbni 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 17 15 16 Totals 38 15 13 14
Baltimore 080 420 021—17
Tampa Bay 330 030 510—15

E_Reinheimer 2 (2), Wilkerson (1), Cervenka 3 (4), Kittredge (1), Zunino (1), Brosseau (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Hays (1), Yastrzemski (1), Reyes (1), Pham (3), Kiermaier (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Hays (3), Ruiz (2), Mountcastle (1), Cervenka (2), Wong (1), Lowe (2), Cronenworth (1). SB_Young Jr. (2), Villar (2), Velazquez 2 (4). CS_Brosseau (1). SF_Wilkerson (3), Coats (1), Pham (1), Robertson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 0
Ysla H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 1
Scott BS, 0-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Bencomo 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Carroll BS, 3-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tate S, 3-3 2-3 3 5 1 0 1
Erwin W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Schultz BS, 1-4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Kittredge S, 3-3 1 2-3 3 6 1 1 1
Pinto S, 3-3 1 1-3 3 2 1 1 2
Roe 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Santos 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2
Krook 1 0 0 0 1 1
Moats S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 0 1
Franco BS, 0-5 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Bencomo (Solak), Schultz (Adames).

WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:46. A_3,383

