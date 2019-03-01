Listen Live Sports

Orioles 2, Yankees 2

March 1, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Au.Hays cf 3 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 0
McKenna cf 1 0 0 0 M.Lipka cf 0 1 0 0
Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 A.Judge rf 2 0 0 0
Sntnder lf 1 0 0 0 Crwford rf 2 0 1 2
J.Vllar 2b 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 1 0
Z.Vncej pr 1 0 0 0 B.Wgner pr 2 0 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0
Encrncn 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Saez c 3 0 1 0
Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
Nchting rf 1 0 0 0 McBroom pr 1 0 0 0
A.Wynns dh 3 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0
Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 1 0 1 0
Mntcstl 1b 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Susac c 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0
Frazier lf 1 1 1 0
K.Hlder 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Katoh 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 2 5 2
Baltimore 001 001 000—2
New York 000 000 002—2

E_Nunez 2 (3), Escobar (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 11. 2B_Frazier (1). HR_Hays (1), Susac (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 2 0 0 0 1 2
Gilmartin H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Almengo H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Lee H, 2 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 1
Long H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Lucas H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Snelten H, 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
Gonzalez BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton 2 2 1 1 1 3
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Loaisiga 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3
Coshow 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Long, Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:59. A_8,826

