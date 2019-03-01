Orioles 2, Yankees 2

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Lipka cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J.Vllar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Z.Vncej pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wgner pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Saez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nchting rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McBroom pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Susac c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hlder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Katoh 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|001
|001
|000—2
|New York
|000
|000
|002—2
E_Nunez 2 (3), Escobar (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 11. 2B_Frazier (1). HR_Hays (1), Susac (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gilmartin H, 1
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almengo H, 1
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lee H, 2
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Long H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lucas H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snelten H, 1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gonzalez
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Paxton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Green
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loaisiga
|2 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coshow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Long, Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:59. A_8,826
