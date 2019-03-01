Orioles 2, Yankees 2

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Au.Hays cf 3 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 McKenna cf 1 0 0 0 M.Lipka cf 0 1 0 0 Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 A.Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 1 0 0 0 Crwford rf 2 0 1 2 J.Vllar 2b 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 1 0 Z.Vncej pr 1 0 0 0 B.Wgner pr 2 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 Encrncn 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Saez c 3 0 1 0 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Nchting rf 1 0 0 0 McBroom pr 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns dh 3 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 1 0 1 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Susac c 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 Frazier lf 1 1 1 0 K.Hlder 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Katoh 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 2 5 2

Baltimore 001 001 000—2 New York 000 000 002—2

E_Nunez 2 (3), Escobar (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 11. 2B_Frazier (1). HR_Hays (1), Susac (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means 2 0 0 0 1 2 Gilmartin H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Almengo H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Lee H, 2 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 1 Long H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Lucas H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Snelten H, 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 Gonzalez BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 New York Paxton 2 2 1 1 1 3 Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Loaisiga 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3 Coshow 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Long, Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:59. A_8,826

