Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3

March 16, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Yng Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 D.Pmpey rf 4 0 1 1
Smt Jr. pr 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0
M.Trmbo dh 2 1 1 0 Y.Gdino ph 2 0 1 0
Sntnder pr 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Sisco c 3 0 0 1 G.Heidt 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 2 1 1 1 McKnney lf 2 0 0 0
Pterson 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Young lf 2 0 0 0
Au.Hays rf 4 1 1 1 A.Burns 1b 4 0 0 0
Wlkrson 1b 3 0 1 1 R.Tllez dh 2 0 0 0
A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 Clemens ph 2 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 1 0
Z.Vncej 3b 0 0 0 0 R.Felds pr 2 1 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 2 1 1 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 1 1 1
Rnhimer 2b 1 0 0 0 Gllotte pr 1 0 1 0
Jackson cf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 1 1 1
Bostick cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 6 3
Baltimore 000 210 010—4
Toronto 000 030 000—3

E_Cobb (1), Peterson (1), Wilkerson (1), Galvis (1), Gudino (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Nunez (1), Wilkerson (1), Martin (1), McGuire (1). HR_Hays (1). CS_Guillotte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb 5 4 3 3 0 8
Means 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Scott W, 0-0 BS, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Phillips H, 0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Carroll BS, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Gaviglio 3 2-3 2 2 2 1 5
Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Luciano 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Barnes 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Paulino BS, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra L, 0-0 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Luciano (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Dan Merzel; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:50. A_3,874

