Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Pmpey rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smt Jr. pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trmbo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Gdino ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sntnder pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Heidt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McKnney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Burns 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tllez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Z.Vncej 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rnhimer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllotte pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bostick cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|010—4
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000—3
E_Cobb (1), Peterson (1), Wilkerson (1), Galvis (1), Gudino (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Nunez (1), Wilkerson (1), Martin (1), McGuire (1). HR_Hays (1). CS_Guillotte (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cobb
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Means
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott W, 0-0 BS, 0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips H, 0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Carroll
|BS, 0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Gaviglio
|3 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Wilson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luciano
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Barnes
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paulino
|BS, 0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra L, 0-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Luciano (Martin).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Dan Merzel; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:50. A_3,874
