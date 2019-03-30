Orioles 5, Yankees 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .429 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rickard rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Jackson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Mullins ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Sucre c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .375 Martin ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143 Totals 36 5 9 4 1 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .429 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .333 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .400 1-Tauchman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andujar dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Torres 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .429 Tulowitzki ss 2 1 1 1 2 1 .333 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Totals 35 3 10 3 6 9

Baltimore 000 002 102—5 9 0 New York 000 100 002—3 10 3

a-struck out for Jackson in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E_Voit (1), Sanchez (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 11. 2B_Ruiz (1), Sucre (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Smith Jr. (1), Sucre 3 (3), Voit (5), Tulowitzki (1), LeMahieu (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Martin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Jackson); New York 3 (Gardner, Andujar, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Villar, Torres. GIDP_Nunez, Voit, Andujar.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Karns, Sucre, Mancini), (Ruiz, Villar, Mancini); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Karns 2 1 0 0 3 1 33 0.00 Yacabonis, W, 1-0 3 3 1 1 2 2 59 3.00 Castro, H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 42 0.00 Givens, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.00 Bleier 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 54.00 Wright, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 2 1 1 5 82 1.59 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Green 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 9.00 Holder 2 3 2 1 0 2 36 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Karns.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:24. A_42,203 (47,309).

