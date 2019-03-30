Listen Live Sports

Orioles 5, Yankees 3

March 30, 2019 5:50 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .429
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rickard rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Jackson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Mullins ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Sucre c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .375
Martin ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143
Totals 36 5 9 4 1 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .429
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .333
Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .400
1-Tauchman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andujar dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Torres 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .429
Tulowitzki ss 2 1 1 1 2 1 .333
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Totals 35 3 10 3 6 9
Baltimore 000 002 102—5 9 0
New York 000 100 002—3 10 3

a-struck out for Jackson in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E_Voit (1), Sanchez (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 11. 2B_Ruiz (1), Sucre (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Smith Jr. (1), Sucre 3 (3), Voit (5), Tulowitzki (1), LeMahieu (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Martin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Jackson); New York 3 (Gardner, Andujar, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Villar, Torres. GIDP_Nunez, Voit, Andujar.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Karns, Sucre, Mancini), (Ruiz, Villar, Mancini); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Karns 2 1 0 0 3 1 33 0.00
Yacabonis, W, 1-0 3 3 1 1 2 2 59 3.00
Castro, H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 42 0.00
Givens, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Bleier 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 54.00
Wright, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 2 1 1 5 82 1.59
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Green 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 9.00
Holder 2 3 2 1 0 2 36 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Karns.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:24. A_42,203 (47,309).

