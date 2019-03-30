Orioles 5, Yankees 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rickard rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Jackson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Sucre c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.400
|1-Tauchman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andujar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Tulowitzki ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|6
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|102—5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|002—3
|10
|3
a-struck out for Jackson in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E_Voit (1), Sanchez (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 11. 2B_Ruiz (1), Sucre (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Smith Jr. (1), Sucre 3 (3), Voit (5), Tulowitzki (1), LeMahieu (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Martin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Jackson); New York 3 (Gardner, Andujar, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Villar, Torres. GIDP_Nunez, Voit, Andujar.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Karns, Sucre, Mancini), (Ruiz, Villar, Mancini); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Karns
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|33
|0.00
|Yacabonis, W, 1-0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|59
|3.00
|Castro, H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|0.00
|Givens, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Bleier
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|54.00
|Wright, S, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|82
|1.59
|Ottavino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Holder
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|36
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-1, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Karns.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:24. A_42,203 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.