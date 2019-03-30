Listen Live Sports

...

Orioles 5, Yankees 3

March 30, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0
R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1
Rickard rf 3 1 0 0 Tuchman pr 0 0 0 0
R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Andujar dh 5 0 1 0
D.Jcksn cf 2 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Mullins ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Torres 2b 4 1 2 0
Sucre c 4 1 3 3 Tlwtzki ss 2 1 1 1
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 1 0 LMahieu 3b 4 1 2 1
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 35 3 10 3
Baltimore 000 002 102—5
New York 000 100 002—3

E_Voit (1), G.Sanchez (1), LeMahieu (1). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 11. 2B_R.Ruiz (1), Sucre (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Karns 2 1 0 0 3 1
Yacabonis W,1-0 3 3 1 1 2 2
Castro H,1 2 1 0 0 1 1
Givens H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Bleier 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Wright S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Paxton L,0-1 5 2-3 4 2 1 1 5
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Green 1 2 1 1 0 2
Holder 2 3 2 1 0 2

WP_Karns.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:24. A_42,203 (47,309).

