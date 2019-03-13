Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Pmpey rf 4 0 0 0 J.Vllar 2b 2 0 0 0 Lndqist lf 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 2 1 0 Bchette dh 5 1 2 0 M.Trmbo dh 2 0 0 0 McKnney lf 3 0 1 1 Smt Jr. ph 2 2 2 0 Placios lf 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Pterson 3b 0 1 0 0 Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 1 2 0 Bostick lf 0 0 0 1 A.Burns ph 0 0 0 0 Rickard rf 2 1 1 2 C.Bggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Ystzmsk pr 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 4 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Sgard 3b 2 1 1 2 Escarra 1b 0 0 0 1 N.Knght 1b 1 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 1 0 R.Urena ss 4 0 1 1 Wlkrson ss 1 0 1 1 Jackson cf 3 0 1 1 J.Sucre c 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 29 6 7 6

Toronto 030 010 000—4 Baltimore 000 012 03x—6

E_Stroman (1), Sucre (1). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sogard (1). SB_Bichette (1). CS_Davis (1). SF_Escarra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 6 Guerra H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley H, 1 2 2 2 2 1 4 Paulino L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 0 2 3 3 2 0 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Cashner 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 4 Ramirez BS, 0-2 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Scott BS, 0-5 1 1 0 0 2 0 Phillips W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Carroll BS, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Stroman (Rickard).

WP_Reid-Foley, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:59. A_7,174

