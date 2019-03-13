Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Pmpey rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lndqist lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Bchette dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|M.Trmbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Smt Jr. ph
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Placios lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cntwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bostick lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Burns ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Escarra 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Knght 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wlkrson ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|Toronto
|030
|010
|000—4
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|03x—6
E_Stroman (1), Sucre (1). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sogard (1). SB_Bichette (1). CS_Davis (1). SF_Escarra (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman
|4 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Guerra H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reid-Foley H, 1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Paulino L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|3 2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Ramirez
|BS, 0-2
|2 1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Scott
|BS, 0-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Phillips W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll
|BS, 3-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Stroman (Rickard).
WP_Reid-Foley, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:59. A_7,174
