Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

March 13, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Pmpey rf 4 0 0 0 J.Vllar 2b 2 0 0 0
Lndqist lf 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 2 1 0
Bchette dh 5 1 2 0 M.Trmbo dh 2 0 0 0
McKnney lf 3 0 1 1 Smt Jr. ph 2 2 2 0
Placios lf 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Pterson 3b 0 1 0 0
Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 3 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 3 1 2 0 Bostick lf 0 0 0 1
A.Burns ph 0 0 0 0 Rickard rf 2 1 1 2
C.Bggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Ystzmsk pr 1 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 4 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Sgard 3b 2 1 1 2 Escarra 1b 0 0 0 1
N.Knght 1b 1 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 1 0
R.Urena ss 4 0 1 1 Wlkrson ss 1 0 1 1
Jackson cf 3 0 1 1
J.Sucre c 2 0 0 0
C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 29 6 7 6
Toronto 030 010 000—4
Baltimore 000 012 03x—6

E_Stroman (1), Sucre (1). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sogard (1). SB_Bichette (1). CS_Davis (1). SF_Escarra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 6
Guerra H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reid-Foley H, 1 2 2 2 2 1 4
Paulino L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 0 2 3 3 2 0
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Cashner 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 4
Ramirez BS, 0-2 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Scott BS, 0-5 1 1 0 0 2 0
Phillips W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Carroll BS, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Stroman (Rickard).

WP_Reid-Foley, Barnes.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:59. A_7,174

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.